Memoji, Group FaceTime & All The New Features Coming To Your iPhone With iOS 12

Prepare yourself: Come September, animated representations of your friends' faces will fill your iMessage threads.
Although last year’s event included the introduction of HomePod, this year was strictly about the software. While this was a bit disappointing — it means we need to wait until September to see the shiny new devices dreamed up in Cupertino — there are more than enough new features to tide us over with excitement until then.
In addition to faster performance for all iPhones going back to 2013’s iPhone 5s, iOS 12 is bringing a completely new kind of customizable emoji, as well as group FaceTime and an easier way to share photos with friends. Ahead, here are the most important announcements from today, including everything coming with iOS 12 and updates to Macs and Apple Watch.