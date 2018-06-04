Story from Tech

Memoji, Group FaceTime & All The New Features Coming To Your iPhone With iOS 12

Madeline Buxton
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Prepare yourself: Come September, animated representations of your friends' faces will fill your iMessage threads.
Today, Apple offered a preview of everything arriving on iPhones this fall. At the company’s annual developers conference, WWDC, Tim Cook and other executives took to the stage in San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center to unveil iOS 12.
Although last year’s event included the introduction of HomePod, this year was strictly about the software. While this was a bit disappointing — it means we need to wait until September to see the shiny new devices dreamed up in Cupertino — there are more than enough new features to tide us over with excitement until then.
In addition to faster performance for all iPhones going back to 2013’s iPhone 5s, iOS 12 is bringing a completely new kind of customizable emoji, as well as group FaceTime and an easier way to share photos with friends. Ahead, here are the most important announcements from today, including everything coming with iOS 12 and updates to Macs and Apple Watch.
Related Stories
Apple's Memoji Are Gender Neutral & That Matters
Meet 3 Winners Of A Coveted Apple Scholarship
Are You Spending Too Much Time On Instagram?

More from Tech

R29 Original Series