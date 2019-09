No, Serena Williams & Maria Sharapova Aren't Feuding

But then, in the same press conference, a reporter brought up something that Donald Trump apparently said about Maria's "incredibly alluring" shoulders. "[Trump] came up with this incredible analysis: that you were intimidated by her super model good looks," Bill Simons, a reporter for Inside Tennis said . "My question is: have you ever been intimidated by anyone else on a tennis court, and what are your thoughts about that occurrence?" Williams responded, saying, "I honestly don't have any thoughts about that. I can't say I have been intimidated by anyone. That's all. That's it." The exchange went viral on Twitter, and Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian replied saying, "Pro-tip: wait at least another 14 more years before asking another question."