Pride Month Is Off To A Heartfelt Start With A Speech From Taylor Swift

While celebrating how far society has come in its acceptance of all sexualities and identities, Swift reminded the packed stadium that there is still much further to go before equality is realized. As someone who has built her career writing and singing about love and relationships, it is especially touching for Swift to celebrate everyone’s right to have those same love stories with whomever they choose. Her songs are truly for everyone. This year, Swift has become more intentional about sharing her opinions publicly, and her fans love her more for it. From her calling out sexism , to demanding gun reform , to showing her love for all her fans, this new and more vocal Swift is the pop star we need.