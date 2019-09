Ariana Grande Kicks Off Pride Month With A Letter Of Appreciation To LGBTQ+ Fans

Debuting on Broadway at 14 years old, Grande said that she often got makeup lessons from queens in gay bars. Since her early days on stage, the singer has gone on to amass a large fanbase in the LGBTQ+ community with hits like “Side to Side” and “Into You” quickly dubbed gay anthems. Young fans look up to her not only because she is talented, but because she is vocal about her love for all her fans. At a show in 2015, Grande took a moment to acknowledge the fans in her audience who have not yet come out . "You don't have to rush," she tells everyone. "You deserve to love who you want to love.” The video has repeatedly circulated the internet around National Coming Out Day in October.