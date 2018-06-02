Ariana Grande Kicks Off Pride Month With A Letter Of Appreciation To LGBTQ+ Fans

Ariana Grande wrote a heartwarming letter to her fans in the LGBTQ+ community as part of a series with Billboard. “My music being embraced and celebrated by the LGBTQ community is all I ever truly cared about when I thought about my career goals early on,” she wrote in the letter kicking off a month-long series for pride. In it, she delves into how her brother, drag queens, and “the joy and love of the LGBTQ community” have inspired her and her career since day one.
The singer is an excellent choice for someone who can lend their voice to what it means to be a consistent and unwavering ally. She doesn’t shy away from talking about the people she loves who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community. “I was raised in a household where being gay was like, the most normal thing. You know, my brother is gay, all of my best friends are gay,” the singer explained in an interview with director Ryan Murphy for V magazine. “When my brother came out of the closet, it wasn’t a big deal for my family. Even my grandpa, who is like, super old-school, was like, ‘Good for you!’”
Grande’s whole career is a love letter to the LGBTQ+ community, not just this literal letter. She has been a vocal advocate and ally, taking time during her shows to express her love and support, headlining pride events, and speaking out against homophobia in her interviews. By doing this, she joins the ranks of pop stars like Cher, Whitney Houston, and Demi Lovato, who have all been vocal advocates over the years.
Debuting on Broadway at 14 years old, Grande said that she often got makeup lessons from queens in gay bars. Since her early days on stage, the singer has gone on to amass a large fanbase in the LGBTQ+ community with hits like “Side to Side” and “Into You” quickly dubbed gay anthems. Young fans look up to her not only because she is talented, but because she is vocal about her love for all her fans. At a show in 2015, Grande took a moment to acknowledge the fans in her audience who have not yet come out. "You don't have to rush," she tells everyone. "You deserve to love who you want to love.” The video has repeatedly circulated the internet around National Coming Out Day in October.
“Thank you for celebrating me the way I celebrate you,” she ended her letter, starting pride month off on just the right note. Music can do so much to further a message, and Grande is using her platform for love.
