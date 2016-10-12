National Coming Out Day was yesterday, October 11. People took to Twitter to celebrate, support, and find inspiration. Ariana Grande was one of those sources of inspiration.
Last year, during a concert in Dallas on Coming Out Day, Grande took a moment to send out her support.
Yesterday, video of the concert made the rounds on social media, once again proving that a message of love and acceptance never goes out of style. In the clip, she acknowledges the day and gives a shout-out to the rainbow flags waving in the crowd.
Grande expresses love for her LGBTQ fans, and to those who are still in the closet, she says, "You don't have to rush." She tells everyone, "You deserve to love who you want to love."
In closing, she says she will always support her fans, including those who might face tough times after coming out. "Remember me saying this," she says.
If Twitter is any indication, it seems that her fans are doing just that.
ariana's speech on #NationalComingOutDay is so important pic.twitter.com/59j11B2bQ3— angie (@rightheredinah) October 11, 2016
