The Awesome Way Twitter Is Celebrating National Coming Out Day

Simply browsing the tweets with this hashtag will bring up hundreds of unique, personal narratives about how people relate to their sexual identity. While some users celebrated the anniversary of their coming out, others tweeted about doing so just recently. There were also those who used the hashtag as an opportunity to come out safely, explaining that they don't live in an environment that fully accepts their identity.
These stories serve as a reminder that no two people have the same experience when they come out. Luckily, #NationalComingOutDay has provided a safe space for the LGBTQ community to exchange stories and support each other.
Below, read on for a handful of the tweets celebrating this day.
If you are an LGBTQ person thinking about suicide, please call the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386.
Being myself was the hardest thing to do growing up in the Bible Belt, BUT, I'm out and PROUD 🌈👭💕 #NationalComingOutDay— Casie (@casiecooh_) October 11, 2016
did it publicly three months ago & i don't regret a second of it ! #NationalComingOutDay 💊— sam (@itsSamCollins) October 11, 2016
#NationalComingOutDay hi I'm cis and gay and out. I came out at work the other day, but it was just the first organic opportunity.— Cheez-its Bear (@joshnumbersbad) October 11, 2016
it wasn't safe for me to come out years ago. solidarity to all those who can and those who can't for any reason. #NationalComingOutDay— M.K. Lords (@mklords) October 11, 2016
My name is Kayla.— □ (@introvertpie) October 11, 2016
I'm 17.
Only a handful of people know my sexuality.
My family is homophobic.
And i am pansexual. #NationalComingOutDay
In recognition of #NationalComingOutDay I wore my @stonewalluk rainbow laces to hockey last night which might have been me coming out! pic.twitter.com/IX5Pvvm7RR— KatieCurtis 🙄 (@KatieCurtis) October 11, 2016
Fluffy pink Piglet pj's, nervous shaky hands holding a cup of tea, parents thinking I was about to say "I'm pregnant" #NationalComingOutDay— Buck-Buck-Buckah (@_nooj_) October 11, 2016
coming out has helped me find the most amazing friends and i couldn't ask for more. i don't regret a thing🌈 #NationalComingOutDay— gemma (@troyesoldjeep) October 11, 2016
I attempted suicide after coming out. I had no role models or hope for acceptance. Don't give up, it gets fabulous. #NationalComingOutDay— Brandon Cloud (@theclobra) October 11, 2016
My mom helped me out of the closet. She opened the door. Told me she would always love me. It was safe to be me. #NationalComingOutDay— Kyle Krieger (@KyleKriegerHair) October 11, 2016