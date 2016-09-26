Ariana Grande Might Be The New Taylor Swift, Y'all

There's a time in every young singer's life when a very important decision must be made: to record a country collaboration, or not to record a country collaboration. That is the million-dollar (literally) question.
Many have attempted to blend genres by collaborating with a country star (ahem — Nelly and Tim McGraw's "Over and Over"), and some have succeeded (Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's "Go Ahead and Break My Heart"). Now 23-year-old Ariana Grande is letting the world know that she is in the market for a country-style duet in the near future.
Grande has primarily stuck to the pop and hip-hop genres, with collaborations including "Side to Side" featuring Nicki Minaj and "Let Me Love You" featuring Lil Wayne. But she has some surprising country-music aspirations thanks to her dad and grandpa.
"My grandpa, he always wanted me to do something in the country world. I don't know if that would ever happen," she told ET, "[but] if that opportunity comes along, I'd have to say, 'Hell yeah!'" Later in the interview, she again confirmed that she has "gotta make that happen someday."
However, Grande doesn't have that much experience listening to country, saying that Dixie Chicks is the most country she has been exposed to, but she could still totally pull it off.
We are also for referring to the pop-star-to-country-star transition as a "reverse Taylor Swift."
Many have attempted to blend genres by collaborating with a country star (ahem — Nelly and Tim McGraw's "Over and Over"), and some have succeeded (Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's "Go Ahead and Break My Heart"). Now 23-year-old Ariana Grande is letting the world know that she is in the market for a country-style duet in the near future.
Grande has primarily stuck to the pop and hip-hop genres, with collaborations including "Side to Side" featuring Nicki Minaj and "Let Me Love You" featuring Lil Wayne. But she has some surprising country-music aspirations thanks to her dad and grandpa.
"My grandpa, he always wanted me to do something in the country world. I don't know if that would ever happen," she told ET, "[but] if that opportunity comes along, I'd have to say, 'Hell yeah!'" Later in the interview, she again confirmed that she has "gotta make that happen someday."
However, Grande doesn't have that much experience listening to country, saying that Dixie Chicks is the most country she has been exposed to, but she could still totally pull it off.
We are also for referring to the pop-star-to-country-star transition as a "reverse Taylor Swift."
:
Advertisement