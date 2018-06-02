Queer Eye is making us believe in love again. Fan favorite AJ Brown, who came out to his stepmother in his episode of the Netflix reboot, announced Thursday that he married his long-time partner Drey.
Our eyes have barely dried from when Brown first came onto our screens in episode 4 of the new season of our favorite feel-good show. In it, Brown expressed regret over never coming out to his father while he was alive. Instead, he chose to read the letter he wrote for his father to his stepmother, adding that he was seeing someone and things were getting serious. “I just feel really good about him,” Brown shared with his stepmother. After coming out to her, he introduced her to Drey. It’s safe to say at this point we were all ugly crying at the tender moment that came from the makeover show we all loved in the early 2000s.
Advertisement
Shortly after the first season of the reboot aired, AJ and Drey announced that they were engaged. Queer Eye, which has been renewed for a second season, officially shared their congratulations to the happy couple on their Twitter with a sweet video montage.
WE'VE GOT SOME NEWS THAT WILL MAKE ? YOUR ? WEEK!?— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 22, 2018
? AJ AND DREY GOT ENGAGED ?
? OUR GAY HEARTS ARE EXPLODING ? pic.twitter.com/Qqe0MWRvA4
Brown announced the happy news while walking the red carpet for Netflix's FYSee event in Los Angeles with the show’s cast members also known as the Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France – along with creator and executive producer David Collins.
The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/R2XOUpY60v— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 1, 2018
Their story isn’t the only happy ending to come from the show. Our hearts were full as we watched Tom try to make things right with his ex-wife Abby in episode 1. Last month, the two got remarried. The show’s culture expert, Karamo, also celebrated his engagement to partner and director Ian Jordan.
Viewers need to only watch one episode to know that this show isn’t just your run-of-the-mill makeover show. (Though realistically, you’ll probably just binge it if you haven’t already!) The Fab Five make over the lives of those they have on the show.
Advertisement