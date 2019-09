Our eyes have barely dried from when Brown first came onto our screens in episode 4 of the new season of our favorite feel-good show. In it, Brown expressed regret over never coming out to his father while he was alive. Instead, he chose to read the letter he wrote for his father to his stepmother, adding that he was seeing someone and things were getting serious. “I just feel really good about him,” Brown shared with his stepmother. After coming out to her, he introduced her to Drey. It’s safe to say at this point we were all ugly crying at the tender moment that came from the makeover show we all loved in the early 2000s.