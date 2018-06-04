Add This Australian Fashion Brand To Your Closet, ASAP

Like an anthology, Romance Was Born takes readers through the minds of Plunkett and Sales, narrated by each of them (which, if you’ve collected enough of these things, you know is uncommon of fashion coffee table books), and offers a front row seat to just how and why their minds work the way they do. Sketches, runway shots, and inspiration cutouts that feel scanned directly from their moodboards make up a lump sum of the imagery on offer. But if you’re the type to lose yourself in fashion imagery — yarn, tulle, paillettes, and more — you’ll find yourself not only unable to put it down, but wanting to take it with you wherever you go. Spoiler alert: It’s not a pocketbook; it could actually stand to be a little bigger.