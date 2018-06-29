Take a look at Angelina Jolie's filmography, and you might never believe that the woman who has transformed herself into iconic — and instantly identifiable — characters like Lara Croft, Maleficent, and Gia Carangi has a strong signature beauty look all her own.
Although her IMDb page would suggest that Jolie is game to try any and every hair color, cut, and style an on-set hairdresser could dream of, the actress and humanitarian's red-carpet look is almost always relegated to the simple and classic. And in an age of being extra with every aspect of your routine, there's something to be said for Jolie's knack for being consistently low-key without ever missing a beat.
To honor the modern icon's beauty evolution, we rounded up Jolie's best looks from 1998 to 2018, ahead.