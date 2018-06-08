What would a Met Gala movie be without the glitz, glam, and star power of the real Met Gala? Not much, which is why production went all out by faking one at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for Ocean's 8. The first Monday in May came twice to the Met in 2017 thanks to filming, with a tent, fake photographers, a red carpet, and, of course, the celebrities, models, and designers that the annual fashion fête is known for.
The fairy godmother of the event, Anna Wintour, was in attendance for the faux ball. So were A-listers like Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Katie Holmes. The other beguiling women walking the fake red carpet, like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna (the empress of the gala) are part of the cast.
