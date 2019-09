Queer Women's Most Popular Dating App Has A Fresh New Look

This kind of inclusivity is a big change for an app that, when it originally launched under the name Dattch in 2014, didn't have space for trans men or non-binary people. And it's indicative of a change in the LGBTQ+ community at large. Not only are cisgender and monosexual (meaning, people who are interested in only one gender) people becoming more accepting of people who have fluid gender identities and sexual orientations , but LGBTQ+ people are more likely to claim a fluid identity. So, when Exton and her co-founders first made HER, it made sense to make an app specifically for women. "But over the last three years, that has changed dramatically," she says. "Not only because [queer women] do have a space now, but because now the people in our community identify differently." It's important to Exton for HER to be a space that all queer women and non-binary people feel is theirs. So, in addition to the logo change and the new photos, HER has been using the more-inclusive "womxn" (which includes trans women and feminine-identifying non-binary people as well as cisgender women) on their ads.