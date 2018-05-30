Kendall & Kylie Didn't Bother To RSVP To Brody Jenner's Wedding

The Jenner sisters are not attending brother Brody Jenner's wedding, Brody revealed. Or, actually, they might be attending — they just haven't bothered to RSVP. Celebrities: They also hate to RSVP to weddings!
"My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think," Brody told People. "We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back." Brody is marrying Kaitlynn Carter, a fashion blogger, later this year.
He added, "Well, they'll be missed."
This from the guy who also didn't know his sister Kylie Jenner was pregnant. In February, he told TMZ that he had "no idea" if she was pregnant or not — much like the media at the time. (Kylie told us all on February 4 that she had indeed been pregnant for the last nine months. Only the KarJenners can be so secretive and also so confessional.) Upon learning that she was pregnant, though, Brody told TMZ, "Now that I've found out, for sure, I'd love to see her."
Apparently, Kylie didn't get this message, or the subsequent wedding invitation, either. Maybe she's too busy making figurines out of fondant?
