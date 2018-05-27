Olive Garden Launched Its Own Rosé To Go With Those Unlimited Breadsticks

Any millennial worth their salt knows that few things are as synonymous with the start of summer as nice glass of rosé. Just like fancy pool rafts and sprinkle-covered ice cream cones, the pink wine has a way of making everything seem a little warmer and more laid-back, which makes it perfect for drinking at the start, middle, and end of the season. (Or, you know, throughout any season that you just want to be summer.)
Now, you can herald the start of summer at what may be a surprising location — your closest Olive Garden. Really.
The restaurant, which you may have previously only recognized for its ever-plentiful breadsticks and spinach artichoke dip, will be offering a new, exclusive rosé starting on May 29.
The wine, called Head to Head Rosé, was created by wine-making siblings Giulia and Andrea Zingarelli of Rocca delle Macíe winery in Tuscany. (The Zingarelli family has been working with Olive Garden since 1995 to supply their wine.)
Head to Head is a bright coral pink and, according to the winemakers, features intense, complex red fruit aromas dominated by apple and cherry notes.
Giulia Zingarelli said that she hopes the wine inspires people who dine at Olive Garden to think of Italy — and, perhaps, take a trip there.
“I have grown up alongside Olive Garden,” she said in a statement. “Each Olive Garden restaurant is like a little piece of Italy in the United States. I hope people who dine at Olive Garden will remember Italy if they have already visited or get inspired to plan a trip to discover a land full of history, culture, food, and wine.”
True, this may be little more than a ploy to ensnare notoriously rosé-thirsty millennials. But who cares? It’s working. Don’t know about you, but we’ll be at Olive Garden a lot more this summer.
