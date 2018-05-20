Meghan & Harry's First Dance Was To The Perfect Song & I Won't Hear Another Word About It

If you didn’t love Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already, you definitely will after learning what song they chose to play for their first official dance as husband and wife.
Hint: it’s a #TBT jam you can’t help but dance to every time it comes on.
As reported by The Telegraph, the newlyweds selected Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” for the special moment at their evening reception following the royal nuptials at Windsor Castle. After a quick outfit change into a sleek and silky Stella McCartney original and a suave tuxedo, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to the Frogmore for the reception hosted by the Prince of Wales, where Whitney Houston most definitely got the party started.
While it may be a random song choice and leave some folks scratching their heads, dancing to Whitney was a total no-brainer for the royal couple in my opinion.
Let’s be honest: the classic 1987 jam is the literal musical embodiment of good vibes. And if there’s anything I’ve come to realize over the last few weeks of Royal Wedding phenomenon, it’s that Meghan and Harry are about as chill and down-to-earth as a royal couple could possibly get.
Additionally, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is the quintessential carefree Black girl anthem. While I wasn’t even thought of when the song was first released, I eventually grew to love it. Not only is it the perfect sad day pick-me-up or get ready song, simply put, the catchy, upbeat single embodies everything I wanted to be growing up: happy and fun. And I’m sure the same is true for Markle.
The former Suits actress previously told Lifestyle magazine that it’s the go-to song whenever she’s happy. Based on how big her smile was as soon as she saw Harry, it seems like a pretty perfect choice for a first dance.
Plenty of internet trolls have been questioning Markle’s Blackness over the last few weeks on both sides of the racial spectrum. What I most admire about Markle is her ability to rise above all of it — and how classy she was about shutting down naysayers on her big day.
She and her groom unapologetically celebrated diversity and Black American culture with the inclusion of a Black bishop, gospel choir, and cellist at their ceremony. This latest tribute feels like a moment especially dedicated to celebrating Black womanhood, and I couldn’t be happier. Pretty sure Whitney would be, too.
