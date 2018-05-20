Nicki Minaj & Tina Fey Poked Fun At Mean Girls In This SNL Short & We’re Obsessed

Saturday Night Live has had some incredible hosts this season: Donald Glover, Chadwick Boseman, Natalie Portman, and Chance the Rapper all presided over excellent episodes of the show.
Tina Fey's return as host this week made me nostalgic for when she was a writer and performer on the show. There was one standout sketch in her episode. The catch is: it didn't air on TV.
Though the majority of the show was leaned more political, this sketch was a song Fey did with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and musical guest Nicki Minaj. Called the “Friendship Song,” it features Fey, Bryant, and McKinnon in a bar setting that looks like it’s in the 70s. But, really, it’s a parody of the sister trio Haim.
In the short, the group of friends encounter some real life situations we’ve all probably faced at some point in our life: someone pretending not to know you, a lame ex, and a two-faced coworker. The friends sing about stalking someone you hate on social media and pointing out their OBVIOUS flaws, while completely ignoring their own.
While the song seems a bit flat, possible throwing a little shade at Haim, Nicki comes in at the last minute of the short and spits fire like she the Queen of Dragons with, “Let’s punch her in the face and take her jewels.”
You’d think they were exaggerating this behavior, but it’s so close to the truth about friendship between women. It’s all about that unspoken girl code: your friend hates her, you hate her.
The band saw the sketch and seemed to be totally excited.
WAIT WHAT ?!?! HAHAHHAHHAAHHAHAHHAHAHHAHHAHAH https://t.co/4CFoYeeni8— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 20, 2018
I know I am not alone in loving this sketch and wondering why it was possibly cut, because Twitter is on fire with questions.
Excuse me while I talk TOTAL VENOMOUS SHIT SHADE about whoever decided to cut this GEM for time!!! #snl— Lauren Bird Horowitz (@birdaileen) May 20, 2018
Cut for Time: Friendship Song - SNL https://t.co/i4hqvLWCAC
Oh my god, how did SNL CUT the Friendship Song from last night’s episode - Nicki went hard on that verse, it was hilarious ?— Marykate Monaghan (@Rebel_Mk) May 20, 2018
We demand answers, SNL.
