Following the news of a deadly school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, Netflix has canceled the season 2 premiere of 13 Reasons Why.
At press time, 10 people, mostly students, were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School. It comes just three months after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. It marks the 22nd school shooting this year.
The 13 Reasons Why red carpet event was originally scheduled for Friday evening, with the cast and creators present. However, in a statement to the press, a representative for Netflix revealed that it would not be moving forward out of respect.
"Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence," stated the representative. "In light of today's tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why [season 2] premiere event tonight."
At the end of season 1 of 13 Reasons Why, Tyler (Devin Druid) is shown with a trunk of guns and weapons. Though the second season, which premiered on Friday, does not revolve around a school shooting as many fans speculated (a fake trailer that went viral for the sophomore season included a school shooting) there is a big moment in the back half of the season that depicts a threat of gun violence.
Advertisement