Ladies Get Paid has rapidly expanded to more than 20,000 members since that first town hall, opening 18 committees across the country. Until last fall, Wasserman had been getting positive feedback from the women joining her group, and seemingly, the public at large. She says she once asked the community in a newsletter if they should start integrating men "every now and then" at events to avoid creating an echo chamber, but got "so many emails" telling her no. Doing so would change why these spaces felt special, members said, and besides, they saw themselves as actively doing something positive in society. Which made it that much more shocking for Wasserman to learn that she was being sued for sex discrimination in violation of California's Unruh Civil Rights Act