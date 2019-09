In Hawaii , too, people seeking abortion care are at the mercy of burdensome restrictions that have been plainly debunked by science. On the remote Hawaiian island of Kauai, where there are no abortion providers, Mifeprex – the prescription medication commonly known as the “abortion pill” – would be a simple solution for patients seeking an abortion up to 10 weeks of pregnancy. But FDA restrictions prevent retail pharmacies from dispensing Mifeprex; instead, a clinician who wants to provide this care must arrange to stock and dispense it onsite at their medical office, clinic, or hospital—which many are unable to do. These restrictions do exactly nothing to protect patient health: once a woman’s healthcare provider has prescribed the pill, which she can take at home, it makes no medical difference whatsoever whether she is standing in a clinic or in a pharmacy when she receives the pill in her hand. And as a result of these restrictions, patients seeking abortions are forced to fly to another island for care, often delaying them by weeks – even though there are providers on Kauai willing to prescribe the abortion pill.