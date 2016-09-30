10 Of Your Abortion Questions, Answered

It's hard to ignore that we are at a pivotal moment in history in terms of women's reproductive rights. But in addition to being an issue at the forefront of this year's election, abortion is also a very real experience that people face on a deeply personal level.
That's why, earlier this month, Refinery29 teamed up with Tumblr to open the floor to any questions you might have about abortion. We set up our Tumblr ask box, you asked the tough questions, and we recruited a panel of experts to answer them.
Among those experts were: Kristine Kippins, a federal policy counsel with the Center for Reproductive Rights, Jack Qu’emi Gutierrez, a writer and educator with We Testify and the National Network of Abortion Funds, Yamani Hernandez, executive director of the National Network of Abortion Funds, Judy Waxman, a healthcare law and policy expert, and Sara Imershein, MD, MPH, a board-certified OB-GYN.
After receiving over a thousand questions, we, along with our panelists, carefully combed through them to choose the ones best suited to their expertise.
Overall, we wanted you to be able to learn more about the issues facing people who are considering getting an abortion, have had an abortion, or simply want to learn more about the option of getting one. With that in mind, we also chose to pay special attention to the practical problems facing those who are seeking an abortion (how do I pay for it? how much does it cost?).
You can take a look at all the answers on our Tumblr, but we've also chosen 10 standout questions and answers for you ahead. Click on to learn more about any concerns you might face while considering an abortion.
