Matovu was pregnant when she returned to the U.S. in 2011, fueled by a desire to get the formal education, training, and network that could help her raise more money to build other community-focused startups. When she got into Wharton Business School, one of her top picks, she moved to Philadelphia with her daughter. (Her ex-husband now lives in Florida and the two co-parent.) During the summer between her first and second year, she got her first taste of corporate Wall Street life when she interned at Goldman Sachs. The experience taught her what she wanted in a company — a place where she wouldn't have to worry about what she wore or if her tattoos were showing: "I remember walking up to 200 West Street every day, and being like, Okay, time to put on the voice. Time to put on this fake-ness and go in here for nine to 15 hours and pretend to be somebody that I'm not."