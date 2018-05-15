This Grocery Store Chain Is About To Have A Serious Wine Sale

Summer is just around the corner, meaning time for lots of rest, relaxation, and if you're anything like us, wine. A nice summer rosé just can't be beat — we like ours best on a sandy beach somewhere tropical, but we're not picky. Much like green eggs and ham, rosé works just about everywhere, whether it be a seaside getaway, your backyard, or just the kitchen table. Apparently, Lidl has rosé on the brain too. They just announced something called the Red, White, And Rosé wine sale, and we're taking it as our opportunity to stock up for summer.
The sale, which begins on May 17 and continues through May 23, will allow shoppers to pick from more than 30 popular bottles to create mix and match six packs for 30% off. Which means we're talking six bottles of wine for as low as $21. Oh, and it all comes just in time to stock up for both Memorial Day Weekend and National Wine Day on May 25.
Every bottle in the collection was handpicked by Lidl's master of wine and sommelier Adam Lapierre, who covered everything from refreshing whites to crisp rosés to light reds. The promotion also marks the debut of the Love Joy wines, which are available exclusively at the grocery chain for a limited time only.
