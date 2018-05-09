Rachel Crooks Wins Her Primary In Ohio

Rachel Crooks, one of the 19 women who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump, won her uncontested primary in Ohio on Tuesday. The 35-year-old is vying for a seat representing the 88th District in the state House of Representatives.
"I am excited to have crossed this first major threshold in the campaign," she said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "While unopposed in the primary race, I am thrilled to have this victory under my belt and move forward as my team and I focus on the general election in November."
The 88th District has been represented by Republican Rep. Bill Reineke since 2015. While the district went for President Trump in 2016, it President Barack Obama won it both in 2008 and 2012.
"The real work begins now, and the primary numbers show a large number of unaffiliated voters in my district that I hope to reach out to over the next several months. I want to be part of the positive change needed in government, especially in light of several recent scandals and examples of poor leadership at the Ohio Statehouse," Crooks said, referring to recent allegations of sexual harassment and corruption involving some state lawmakers. "It's time voters demanded integrity and accountability from their elected officials, and I want to show the people of District 88 that I have the character and background to deliver on those promises."
If she wins, Crooks would become the first Trump accuser to hold elected office. She alleges Trump kissed her without her consent in 2006, when she was only 22-years-old. The president denies all the claims against him.
Crooks currently works as an administrator at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, OH. In February, she announced her bid, joining the record-breaking number of women across the country who are running for office this year.
On Tuesday's primary elections in Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia, Democratic women won in 22 out of 40 congressional districts, according to Gender Watch 2018.
