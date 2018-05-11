Join Refinery29 For Some Incredible Rooftop Movies This Summer

Story from Movies

Last summer, Refinery29 partnered with Rooftop Cinema Club for a series of movies on rooftops in New York City and Los Angeles. This year, we're back at it with screenings scattered throughout the summer — what better way to spend the summer than sitting on a rooftop, enjoying the midnight air while also watching classic cinema? The movies will span the decades, beginning with Thelma & Louise and going all the way to 2017 with The Shape of Water.
Each event features comfy lounge chairs and, for a slightly higher price, comfy love seats, should you be cinema-ing with a buddy. All of the following screenings are 18+.
Ahead, the Refinery29 Rooftop Cinema screenings for June of 2018.
