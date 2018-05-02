When it comes to the depiction of moms in film, we often see one of two things: someone who is either overly maternal or someone who lets their kids run the show. That’s why Tully, the new comedy from Focus Features, is a breath of fresh air. The movie, from Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody, stars Charlize Theron as Marlo, a totally relatable mother of three trying to navigate modern-day family life.
In the spirit of celebrating the modern mom, we sent Refinery29 senior features writer Arianna Davis and her own mom to the film’s premiere. The two of them hit the red carpet to chat with the cast and crew about the lasting impact of mothers. Watch the video above, and don’t miss Tully, in theaters May 4.
