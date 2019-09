Why do we expect this group of college students to criticize, or at least be apathetic toward, Taylor Swift’s music? Perhaps it is because Swift has remained silent on many political issues while the show espouses an ideology of progression and making people’s voices heard. Or, frankly, because her music is described by some as “super white.” At numerous points in the first season, people’s motives are questioned when they remained silent on things that were important, but maybe we can just bond over music rather than be divided by it. If you like a little Taylor Swift every now and again, more power to you. There are far more important things to discuss than to criticize the music someone likes to listen to. You play what you want to play. In the end, whether you like Swift, Gaga, or someone else, we can all agree that Rihanna is a queen among pop stars.