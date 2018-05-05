Dallas Restaurant Stands Up For Gun Control During NRA Convention

As the National Rifle Association rallies in Dallas, TX for their annual convention this week, one local restaurant owner is taking a stand in favor of gun control.
Customers who visit his restaurant, Ellen's, in downtown Dallas near the convention center over the weekend will find that their receipts contain a message that says, "Thanks for visiting Ellen's! A portion of this week's proceeds will be donated to organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations. Welcome to Dallas!"
Groves wants people to know that he is not anti-gun or against the Second Amendment. “As the owner of a restaurant and as someone who cares about these issues, being pro-Second Amendment and being pro-safety are not incompatible," he said.
To no one’s surprise, Groves has received a lot of backlash from NRA supporters. Customers have been leaving bad reviews and calling and threatening to shoot up the restaurant. A lot of these protesters are taking to the internet to attack Ellen’s, including the NRA.
Attn @AnnualMeetings attendees. Steer clear of Ellen’s in downtown Dallas! Why go there when there are so many other great choices. ?#sorrynotsorry #StandAndFight #DefendTheSecond pic.twitter.com/joX7pPoPm4— NRA (@NRA) May 5, 2018
Groves claims he was inspired to write the message because of the 2016 Dallas shootings, an incident where six police officers were killed. He, like many Americans, believe there sound be some form of gun control in our country. Support for universal background checks is almost universal at 97%.
According to a post on his Facebook, Graves wasn’t sure at first what he should do when the NRA would be in town.
He clearly made a choice and is standing by it. But attacking a small, local business in a city where you are a guest is laughable and low, even for NRA supporters. On behalf of their staff, the restaurant later took to their Facebook to express their feelings on the responses they have been receiving and wanted to clarify that they “support finding solutions to the senseless killings that happen much too frequently.”
The restaurant has had a lot of people showing support of their stance.
Thx for dedicating yourself to such a good cause even when you know the backlash you'll get for it!! your bravery is what we need more of in this country!!— Malini Correa (@malinicorrea) May 5, 2018
As a Dallasite, can't wait to try this place. Thanks @NRA for free publicity— Si (@wild_berry_09) May 5, 2018
Everyone hurry on over to Ellen's Southern Kitchen in Dallas...and leave yuge tips. https://t.co/bILyxSzu2g— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) May 4, 2018
They're probably in for a treat because GQ just called Dallas the next best new food city. Maybe the NRA and its supporters should think about what they’re going to say before they start attacking the city’s clearly thriving food scene.
