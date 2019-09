Love is patient, love is kind. Love also makes you do the irrational, like getting your partner's face tattooed on your arm. W hen Jhene Aiko loves , she loves hard — and she has a giant portrait of Big Sean's mug to prove it. So, when the Trip singer posted an update from her tattoo artist's chair, fans got really worried that she was covering up her tribute. "Realizing ALL things are temporary, I rejoice in this moment," she captioned the shot of pro Miryam Lupini working on her back. Her subsequent posts were just as cryptic: "Cheers to old beginnings and new endings," she wrote. "It's never too late to edit." Oh... and the couple also unfollowed each other on Instagram, too.