The Option To Request Female Drivers Isn’t The Solution To Uber’s Sexual Assault Issues

We're here to help! The Uber app cannot match you with a specific driver. When you request a ride, your app sends your request to nearby drivers to pick you up at your pickup location.— Uber Support (@Uber_Support) April 30, 2018
@Uber should allow females passengers to request a female driver PLEASE— Gem Gossip (@gemgossip) April 30, 2018
@CNN reported over 100 #Uber drivers been accused of sexual assault. When i became an #Uber driver back in 2014. IN #NewHavenConnecticut. I had so many females passengers who felt more comfortable with me then a male #Uber Driver. The stories was ridiculous.— LovinLeeLee (@LovinLifeLee) April 30, 2018
I would personally give my number to those who felt comfortable with me picking them up after the club/bar. It never bothered me to jump in my car to make sure a women got home safe or even a male. I no longer drive for #Uber— LovinLeeLee (@LovinLifeLee) April 30, 2018
When #Uber had their 1 year anniversary. They had a dinner for the drivers. At that dinner my mom ( who was also an uber driver ) and i suggested to one of the district managers #Uber should have an option, choosing male or female drivers.— LovinLeeLee (@LovinLifeLee) April 30, 2018
At the time their wasn’t many female drivers in #NewHavenConnecticut. But he said it was a great idea. Well clearly nothing happened. I loved driving for #Uber but things changed.— LovinLeeLee (@LovinLifeLee) April 30, 2018