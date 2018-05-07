Data Spring Cleaning: Your Guide To Tech Self-Care

If you weren’t one of the 87 million people affected by Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data breach, it might be easy to feel a sense of relief and go about your online business as usual.
But the scandal should serve as an important reminder to all of us: Just when you think that can’t happen to me, it can and does. And that's not so surprising — it's all too simple these days to download a new app, sign a user agreement, and share sensitive documents. With that in mind, it’s worth taking a few minutes to look at what information you’re currently sharing on different platforms and who is seeing it.
Think of it as your annual doctor's visit: You may not be sick, but you're taking a preventative step by going. Ahead, seven mid-year check-ups you should do to make sure your data stays in your control.
