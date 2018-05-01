After months of waiting for information on season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, Netflix has dropped a brand-new teaser along with the sophomore season's release date. The teaser featured many of the characters from the show's first season, including Clay (Dylan Minnette), Jessica (Alisha Boe), and Bryce (Justin Prentice), yet it may be the person missing who is most integral to the next season's plot. Tyler (Devin Druid) could play a huge role in season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, and though he does not appear in the new teaser, there's a big clue that suggests this is now his story.
At the end of season 1, Tyler is seen packing up weapons. Some people thought that this implied Tyler was planning a school shooting. The theory made sense, especially considering that it looked like the school photographer he was crafting a "hit list" of sorts in his photo lab.
Now, about those photos. The season 2 teaser is full of them — polaroids, specifically. At the end of the episode, Clay picks up a photo on the floor, turns it over, and finds the words "The tapes were just the beginning" scrawled on the back.
One of the most interesting aspects of 13 Reasons Why was that while Hannah (Katherine Langford) was bullied for, well, simply existing as a teenage girl, Tyler was targeted due to his odd, and in some cases even illegal behavior. In fact, while everyone on the tapes had something to hide, the rest of the group seemed to all agree that Tyler was unworthy of forgiveness because of his stalking tendencies.
Tyler should be held accountable for his actions, but that doesn't mean that there isn't another side to his story. Could season 2 of 13 Reasons Why now tell that story, in a similar way to how the show told Hannah's? The photos could be the biggest clue yet that it's coming. If the tapes were only the beginning, could the photos — a.k.a., Tyler's photos — be the next framing device the show uses?
Actor Druid tweeted something quite interesting about the teaser...
"Also, you gotta admit that teaser is super rad. Lots of easter eggs in it too," wrote Druid on Twitter.
We'll have to wait until the new season drops on May 18 to find out what those Easter eggs mean, but something tells me that Tyler has a lot to say this season.
