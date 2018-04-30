Twin Peaks actress Pamela Gidley has died. She was 52 years old. Gidley was best known for her role in the Twin Peaks prequel movie, Fire Walk With Me playing Teresa Banks. In Gidley's obituary, her family said she “died peacefully in her home," in Seabrook, New Hampshire "on Monday, April 16, 2018." No cause of death was given. Her family wrote that at their request "all services will be private."
Gidley got her start modeling at six years old and by 15 had appeared on the cover of Seventeen magazine. In her obit, her family noted that she had "won many beauty competitions including the Wilhelmina Modeling Agency 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World.'"
She made her acting debut in the 1986 movie, Thrashin' opposite Josh Brolin and Sherilyn Fenn, who also appeared on Twin Peaks. Over the course of her 30-year-career, she also appeared in the cult film Cherry 2000, alongside Melanie Griffith and, most recently, Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces, a 2014 film, which used unused footage from the prequel to tell a new, untold story. Gidley's TV credits included MacGyver, The Closer, and CSI, in which she played forensic anthropologist Teri Miller.
After hearing the news of her passing, Brolin posted a tribute to Gidley on Instagram. "My co-star in Thrashin and my girlfriend twice in a lifetime," he wrote. "Amazing and innocent memories of her: a spitfire, and a truly funny person she was."
He continued by writing that Gidley was an "amazing" person who "forever affected" his life. "Thank you for the gift of you, Pam," he wrote. "Rest In Peace beautiful girl."
Another one of Gidley's co-stars Jonathan Lipnicki also honored the late actress tweeting, "Just found out that Pamela Gidley who played my mom in The Little Vampire, passed away. She was lovely and I'm gutted. Love to her family."
