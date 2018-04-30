Twin Peaks Actress Pamela Gidley Dead At 52

My co-star in “Thrashin” and my girlfriend twice in a lifetime. Amazing and innocent memories of her: a spitfire, and a truly funny person she was. I remember is being in bed (I was 17) and hearing the radio come on saying that the Challenger had just exploded. These milestones in your life: amazing people to grace us with their spirit, their presence. She will have forever affected mine. Thank you for the gift of you, Pam. Rest In Peace beautiful girl. ❤️? #thrashin #dogtownbeginnings #godschildren @robertrusler #pamgidley

