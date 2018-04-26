Prince Harry Announces His Choice For Best Man With The Sweetest Picture

Prince Harry has chosen a best man! And he's not exactly out of left field. Kensington Palace announced today on Twitter that Prince William will serve as Harry's best man on the day of his May nuptials.
"Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle," the palace wrote in a tweet. (Weird sentence!)
In another tweet, the palace wrote, "The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th." The palace also shared a number of photos of William and Harry together in honor of the announcement, the first of which being a photo of the brothers as wee kiddos.
The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.
Prince Harry also served as William's best man in his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. Effectively, William is just returning the favor.
Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011.
In November of last year, a spokesperson for the Royal family announced that Harry would marry his girlfriend Meghan Markle in May of 2018. Markle and Harry reportedly met in July of 2016, almost a year and a half earlier. Markle, an actress known for her work on the USA show Suits, was an unconventional partner for the Prince, which made their romance all the more exciting. Moreover, she was American, and Black. Markle, for lack of a better term, was America's princess. There's already a Lifetime movie about them.
"It was a cozy night. We were roasting chicken," Markle said of the proposal in a BBC interview following the news. "It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee... I could barely let [him] finish proposing! I said, 'Can I say yes now?'"
Markle will wed Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.
