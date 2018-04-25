With the racist caucasity of the members of Cal Poly’s Lambda Chi Alpha, to the insensitivity from the president of Cal Poly, responsibility needs to be taken for these actions!— Calloway❤️ (@ashlaayacl) April 10, 2018
Plz RT to get this National attn so incidents like this don’t go ignored!#BLACKFACEISRACIST pic.twitter.com/cmmV4O3e5p
A few amazing things that have been found on @CalPoly but it’s all cool cuz I guess it’s free speech.#ThisIsCalPoly pic.twitter.com/AuPTqSwIh1— The Afro-Blerd (@UrennaE) April 18, 2018
someone found this in a restroom at cal poly #ThisIsCalPoly pic.twitter.com/D2WvzjUYvA— joey flata$$ (@corinnacakes) April 24, 2018
#thisiscalpoly where students of color are forced to protest admin in order to be heard about basic issues of racism on campus pic.twitter.com/E3x5oh7L1a— jαzmyn (@jazmyn_gray) April 16, 2018
At Cal Poly SLO where the univ President says no one should get in trouble for #blackface and the very next day a Black student is spit in her face and called a nigger #ThisIsCalPoly #buckcalpoly #cpslo #learnbyracism pic.twitter.com/23w1sQ4khx— Krisssy Liii (@melanatedshawti) April 13, 2018