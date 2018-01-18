Today, student leaders at the University of Alabama lead a march up to the university’s administration office to address issues regarding the Harley Barber outburst. pic.twitter.com/PdSikqIsqt— J. H. (@Her_Inclination) January 17, 2018
Dozens of University of Alabama students holding a rally on campus in Tuscaloosa. Students are upset about a UA student who posted offensive racial slurs on social media on the MLK JR Holiday pic.twitter.com/IWO9ZWL3gs— Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) January 17, 2018
This is Harley Barber. Harley Barber is AΦ and thinks that she can throw around the N word and not be held accountable for her actions. @UofAlabama let’s prove her wrong. Racism and Bigotry will not and can not be tolerated. Period. pic.twitter.com/oKp8KlNMfo— Brittney K ?❤️ (@_thebrittneyk) January 16, 2018
The University never goes far enough when things like this happen. This is why it continues to happen. It’s systemic and to change things that are systemic, measures that may seem drastic should take place. https://t.co/8ozNOYyvT3— Reese (@charicemayleen) January 17, 2018
As a Alabama Alpha Phi member i am mortified and disgusted with Harley Barber and her ignorant remarks. Please know that she is not a representation of our sorority and we do not consider her a sister at all!— Raya Turner (@rayagurl77) January 16, 2018
As an Alabama Alpha Phi I would like to publicly say I am ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTED by Harley Barber.— Alex Feathers (@alXfeathers) January 16, 2018
Racist people do not belong at my university. So sick of seeing people yell and scream Roll Tide whenever a black player makes a good catch or tackle, but then use racial slurs and make disparaging remarks afterwards towards black students and classmates— Andrew Dobry (@redwhiteandrew) January 16, 2018