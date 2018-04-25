How The President Of The NRDC Juggles Work & Family

My current passion project: All our projects at NRDC are important and under threat, but the one project I think about a lot is the state of water in the U.S., and how the systems need dire repair, and investment, and infrastructure. We all know about Flint, Michigan, and how the government completely failed and poisoned a community of 100,000 people with lead, but Flint is unfortunately not the only example of this. All across the country, communities are struggling with maintaining their water systems. I’m concerned about this issue as a mother, too, because we all want clean water for our children. With every issue, but especially this one, it’s become really clear to me that we cannot take something so fundamental as clean water or clean air for granted — we have to stand up and fight for these things, because they are not a given.