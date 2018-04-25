The New Gmail Is Here To Get Rid Of Your Email Nightmares

It's hard to remember an email era before Gmail. When Google launched its own free version of webmail in April 2004, it came packed with an unimaginable storage capacity — 1GB! — and speed that replaced what can only now be called the dark ages of email, a time that consisted of Hotmail, Yahoo Mail, and AOL Mail. (If you want a laugh, or a reminder of the years B.G., before Gmail, just rewatch You've Got Mail.)
Of course, all innovations need updates and Gmail is long overdue for one. Today, Google is launching its first major refresh of Gmail in almost a decade.
The new Gmail comes packed with smart features (an easier way to unsubscribe from newsletters you never read!), a brand new look (get to attachments more easily!), and boosted security (dodge those phishing emails!). You'll find new tools that address your biggest pain points as well as problems you probably didn't even know you had.
Ahead, a breakdown of everything you can look forward to seeing when you open your Gmail today. (Note: To switch to the new Gmail, tap the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner and select "Try the new Gmail" from the drop-down menu.)