Everything Coming To Netflix In May

The season of eating outside, summer Fridays, and day trips to the beach is almost here — but until then, Netflix has a bunch of brand new titles to tide you over. TV and movies you may have missed the first time around, old favorites you'll never get tired of watching, and brand-spanking new originals will all be landing on the streaming service this May, and it's hard to know where to start.
Let's just talk a look at some of the highlights: the second season of Dear White People, season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and original movies like Ibiza will be premiering for the first time, but titles you know and love like Mamma Mia!, Shrek, and the second season of Riverdale will also be landing online.
Comedy lovers also have a lot to look forward to this month, with specials from Tig Notaro, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, and a new show from Michelle Wolf all promising to bring the laughs. If you're hankering for a good cry, however, then look no further than Disney Pixar's Coco, or the tears of fear that are sure to start flowing after watching Scream 2.
And if nothing has struck your fancy so far, then don't worry. We've only scratched the surface of next month's list. Ahead are all the movies, TV shows, and specials coming to Netflix this May.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Read These Stories Next: