Did Gwyneth Paltrow Secretly Get Married This Weekend? An Investigation

For someone who may or may not be trying to keep her wedding a secret, Gwyneth Paltrow is sure leaving a lot of clues. That might be why outlets like TMZ and Page Six can't figure out exactly what went down between Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk over the weekend. She and the TV producer rocked up to the Los Angeles Theater in full formalwear on Saturday night — although Paltrow's dress was maroon, not white — and were apparently surrounded by 400 guests including Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, and Demi Moore. Was this a party? A rehearsal? The full monty, vows and all? All we know for sure is what Paltrow wrote in her Instagram post about the evening, which is as gushing as it is cryptic about the celebration.