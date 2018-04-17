Did Gwyneth Paltrow Secretly Get Married This Weekend? An Investigation

For someone who may or may not be trying to keep her wedding a secret, Gwyneth Paltrow is sure leaving a lot of clues. That might be why outlets like TMZ and Page Six can't figure out exactly what went down between Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk over the weekend. She and the TV producer rocked up to the Los Angeles Theater in full formalwear on Saturday night — although Paltrow's dress was maroon, not white — and were apparently surrounded by 400 guests including Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, and Demi Moore. Was this a party? A rehearsal? The full monty, vows and all? All we know for sure is what Paltrow wrote in her Instagram post about the evening, which is as gushing as it is cryptic about the celebration.
Advertisement
"Thank you @mrrpmurphyfor the most incredible evening to celebrate our ❤️," she wrote, tagging the Falchuk's business partner, Ryan Murphy, who apparently organized the mysterious event. "There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. @giambattistavalliparis I will never get over my gorgeous dress. @georgieeisdell thank you. @hairbylorenzomartin thank you. @teamsaltzman thank you. Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness."
Thank you @mrrpmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our ❤️. There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude. @giambattistavalliparis I will never get over my gorgeous dress. @georgieeisdell thank you. @hairbylorenzomartin thank you. @teamsaltzman thank you. Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness.
That would be a lot of emotion to feel about something that isn't a wedding, and the fact that Paltrow was fresh from a bachelorette weekend organised by Cameron Diaz puts another tick in the "wedding" column of this investigation.
There's also this Instagram, captioned "The morning after."
Once again, this feels like the type of wording you'd use after something a little more momentous than just a rehearsal, but everyone involved has been resolutely tight-lipped. Paltrow's rep hasn't returned our request for comment, and everyone TMZ questioned outside of the event on Saturday stayed mum on what exactly there were attending.
Either way, it seems like congratulations are in order. I just wish we knew for what.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement