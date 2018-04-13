The Incredibles may be a squad of superheroes, but the highly-anticipated (and long-awaited) sequel to the 2004 animated movie is celebrating one specific heroine. Elastigirl is running things this time around, and it's just one of many reasons to get hyped for this sure-to-be-epic superhero flick.
The latest trailer for The Incredibles 2 shows the pitfalls of having a family with incredible powers — especially when only one of them is asked to save the world. The drama in the sequel comes about when mom Helen Parr, a.k.a. Elastigirl, is tasked with bringing superheroes back into the forefront of society. Unfortunately, it's only Elastigirl that is tasked with using her superpowers to save the world — the rest of her family has to cope, including hubby Bob, who would rather play hero as Mr. Incredible than help pre-teen son Dash with his impossible math homework.
There's a pretty relatable story here for working mothers: While women are encouraged to pursue their highest career aspirations possible, there is a still a quiet (and sometimes not-so-quiet) expectation that they should also be the ones making sure that their home life is in order. Bob is literally "Mr. Incredible," but clearly struggles with the idea that he's more needed on the homefront than he is fighting villains in the streets of his city. (Even Violet, the ever-angsty teen, seems unhappy with her mom's new job out of the house.)
That's what makes The Incredibles 2 a superhero movie to get excited for: It's a family story that seems extra relevant in 2018. It might be too early to say that it will be the best superhero film of 2018 (we are living in a post Black Panther world, after all) but it's certain to be a special one. It should be: This sequel was 14 years in the making, after all.
Check out the trailer below, and get ready for one incredible summer: The film hits theaters June 15.
