Gant told me that he has sought legal counsel regarding his options in a situation that he describes as “new” for him. However, taking his grievances to court may not be so clear cut. Julian Cordero is an attorney specializing in business, entertainment, and intellectual property law. He isn’t affiliated with Gant, Glover, Murai, or FX, but he offered his professional opinion on the matter. “Intellectual property refers to the creations of the mind. Laws, such as through copyright, are put in place in order to protect these creations. However, there is a common misconception that ideas are able to receive protection, and that is not the case; it is rather the expression of those ideas that may be protectable,” Cordero explained over email.