"'Robbin' season,' for most people who don't know, is a time in Atlanta before Christmastime and New Year's where a bunch of crime happens...because people have to get Christmas gifts and people need money," Stephen said, according to Nerdist. "So, it's a time when robberies go up all the time...It's a very tense and desperate time, so we wanted to make that a backdrop to our season and our characters are going through that same type of transition their whole lives to where they're headed now. Robbin' Season is kind of like a metaphor for all of our characters."