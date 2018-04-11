Don't Worry, Uber Refunded Seth Meyers For That Cancelled Ride

Update: 11:05 a.m., April 11:
Uber has issued a statement in regards to Meyers' hasty baby delivery this weekend. Meyers previously complained that Uber charged him for a ride he did not take. (His wife had their baby before they could get into the Uber.)
A spokesperson for Uber told Refinery29, "We are so happy for Seth and Alexi on the birth of their second child. We refunded the trip and are sending them our best wishes." Meyers addressed this as well on Tuesday night's show, telling the audience that they reached out via the Uber app to refund him the cancellation fee and congratulate him on the birth of his second son.
Original story follows.
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe really suck at planning baby deliveries! Just kidding. Really, babies should be more on schedule, you know? His first child was born just 20 minutes after arriving at the hospital. Meyers' second child was born last weekend literally in the lobby of his building. By the time Ashe, who was experiencing contractions, made it to the lobby of the building, the baby was crowning, and it was too late to take the Uber. (The Uber driver did charge Meyers for the canceled ride. Shame on you, Uber.) So, she plopped down in the middle of the lobby and proceeded to have her baby, surrounded by neighbors, doormen, and a few firefighters. Meyers recounted the story on Late Night with Seth Meyers, from start to finish.
"Two years ago, I sat at this desk and told a story about how my first son Ash was born, and how it was very dramatic in that my wife — her contractions started coming very quickly, very suddenly, and we were really worried that she was going to give birth in the Uber," Meyers began. "Well, move over that story." Ash Meyers was born at the hospital, and he is now two years old. His younger brother had an even more eventful birth. Meyers called 911, but by the time he finished the call, he said, the baby had been born. (The couple's doula was present for the birth.)
"I called 911 — this is how fast it happened. I called 911, and over the course of a minute conversation, I basically said, 'We're about to have a baby, we're having a baby, we had a baby,'" Meyers recalled. "I went from someone calling in about an emergency to just sharing good news." The baby's name is Axel Meyers. Watch the full segment from Late Night With Seth Meyers, below.
