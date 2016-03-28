Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe Welcome First Child

Now this is what we call a weekend update.
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe have announced the birth of their first child on Sunday, March 27, People reports. Ashe, a human rights lawyer, gave birth to a baby boy.
Details about the little dude's name have yet to be shared. Meyers is expected to deliver the full baby scoop on Tuesday's episode of Late Night.
The former Saturday Night Live star wed Ashe in 2013. They announced her pregnancy in November.
Baby Meyers will no doubt be swarmed with playmates. Fellow NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon is a proud papa to two young daughters, while Jimmy Kimmel has a 1-year-old daughter, Jane.
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe have announced the birth of their first child on Sunday, March 27, People reports. Ashe, a human rights lawyer, gave birth to a baby boy.
Details about the little dude's name have yet to be shared. Meyers is expected to deliver the full baby scoop on Tuesday's episode of Late Night.
The former Saturday Night Live star wed Ashe in 2013. They announced her pregnancy in November.
Baby Meyers will no doubt be swarmed with playmates. Fellow NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon is a proud papa to two young daughters, while Jimmy Kimmel has a 1-year-old daughter, Jane.
Advertisement