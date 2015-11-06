Seth Meyers spent a section of his show Wednesday night to break down just what went into the insane vote against Houston’s Equal Rights Ordinance.
Using Late Night With Seth Meyers as his platform, the host gave a humorous spin to the failure to pass the LGBT nondiscrimination ordinance proposed in Houston.
If passed, HERO would have forbidden discrimination based on race, age, military status, disability, gender identity, and 10 other categories.
Meyers highlighted the fear-mongering used by opponents of the legislation, including the rallying cry, “No Men in Women’s Bathrooms.”
Not exactly a catchy campaign slogan, but a depressingly effective one nonetheless.
“No Men” is an outrageous slogan because it erases the lived experiences of all trans people in one fell swoop. No trans person asked to be born a trans person — it’s a life full of aggressions micro and macro — and saying that anyone’s gender identity is invalid is inexcusable.
"At the end of the day, campaigns like the one in Houston are powerful reminders that for LGBTQ people there is still a lot more work to be done to fight against both discrimination — and terrible cartoons," Meyers said in the segment. And we agree.
Watch the video below and shake your head at how far we have yet to go.
Using Late Night With Seth Meyers as his platform, the host gave a humorous spin to the failure to pass the LGBT nondiscrimination ordinance proposed in Houston.
If passed, HERO would have forbidden discrimination based on race, age, military status, disability, gender identity, and 10 other categories.
Meyers highlighted the fear-mongering used by opponents of the legislation, including the rallying cry, “No Men in Women’s Bathrooms.”
Not exactly a catchy campaign slogan, but a depressingly effective one nonetheless.
“No Men” is an outrageous slogan because it erases the lived experiences of all trans people in one fell swoop. No trans person asked to be born a trans person — it’s a life full of aggressions micro and macro — and saying that anyone’s gender identity is invalid is inexcusable.
"At the end of the day, campaigns like the one in Houston are powerful reminders that for LGBTQ people there is still a lot more work to be done to fight against both discrimination — and terrible cartoons," Meyers said in the segment. And we agree.
Watch the video below and shake your head at how far we have yet to go.
Advertisement