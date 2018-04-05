Jenna Dewan Tatum Patiently Debunks Rumors About Channing & Their Split

While you still may not have fully recovered from the news of Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's split, you can comfort yourself with the fact that it was nothing but amicable. Immediately following the news, rumors started circling as to what could possibly break this perfect couple up, including speculation that Tatum had been drinking and flirting, driving the couple to divorce. However, Dewan is stepping in to clear it all up, and to put worried minds at ease.
"Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true," a rep told The Daily Mail. "The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation."
This echos the solidarity and understanding of the initial statement, which blames the split on love being "a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."
The original statement also stressed that "there are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."
This is a popular trend in celebrity divorces, according to Laura Wasser of Wasser, Cooperman, & Mandles, the lawyer behind prominent splits like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears, told Refinery29 last summer.
"So, it's all based around getting along, being the master of your own destiny, not letting lawyers who are getting paid by the hour to churn conflict, but taking it upon yourself," she said. "I think it's amazing that these celebrities, for whatever reason, even if it's based on self-interest and keeping themselves out of the press, have really created an example for so many people to go 'You know what? I don't think that bad-mouthing my ex is best for my kids. I think we'd better do it quietly, amicably.'"
Thankfully, that makes it a whole lot easier for us, as well.
