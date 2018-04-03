Tiffany Haddish As A Teacher Will Make You Want To Go Back To School

There's no role that Tiffany Haddish can't turn into a show-stealing performance. The Girls Trip actress first won hearts playing the kooky and outlandish character of Dina alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith, and while her new role in the upcoming Kevin Hart movie Night School looks like it will have fewer scenes involving grapefruit blowjobs, her performance is just as addicting.
When out-of-work Kevin Hart has to go back and get his GED, Haddish is the only teacher capable of setting these misfits straight. She's only there to make some extra money to afford the warrant she has ("but that's none of y'all business"), but ends up turning their lives around.
Don't worry, while she may be playing a more down-to-earth character, she's still filled with the Haddish spunk we all love, and she uses it to get Kevin Hart out of the chicken suit he's wearing to pay the bills and into the classroom to study for the GED.
"My suspicions were correct," she says in the trailer. "You're clinically dumb."
The trailer also gives us glimpses of crazy dance scenes, out-of-control stunts, and some serious dunking on Taran Killam as the school principal for using appropriative "black voice" whenever he talks to Haddish and Hart.
Basically, this looks like exactly the kind of movie we hoped Haddish would be doing after her breakout Girls Trip performance. She's become a household name in the world of comedy, and is already proving that she can bring her humor and charm to every kind of role.
Night School comes to theaters on September 28. Watch the trailer below!
