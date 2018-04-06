Here's How To Get Free Cold Brew From Dunkin' Donuts Today

We're always excited by free stuff, but it's especially thrilling when the freebie is something we actually want like, say, our morning caffeine fix. Today, Dunkin' Donuts locations nationwide are celebrating spring by giving out samples of cold brew completely free of charge. The samples will come in a 3.5-ounce cup, which may not be actually be enough to have us set on caffeine for the full day but will definitely provide a nice pick-me-up.
In August, it was announced the Dunkin' Donuts, a chain that had long been known for, well, doughnuts, was looking to rebrand. The plan, which was originally met with skepticism and resistance from die-hard fans, was that the chain would drop the Donuts from its name and simply be referred to as Dunkin'. This was one ways for the chain to establish itself as a "beverage-led brand and coffee leader." Dunkin' seems to have continued down that path, with this emphasis on cold brew being the most recent step.
In its announcement of today's cold brew tasting event, Dunkin describes its cold brew in a way that definitely sounds like it's coming from a chain that takes its coffee very seriously. It explains, "Dunkin’ Donuts Cold Brew is crafted by hand in small batches, prepared by steeping a special blend of coffee in cold water for 12 hours. This longer process extracts a uniquely distinctive, inherently sweeter flavor from the beans reminiscent of dark chocolate." From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today — April 6, 2018 — we can all test out the cold brew and see if it lives up to the new Dunkin' — no Donuts — name. Based on the description, we're pretty sure it will, but if not, it's still free and caffeinated.
